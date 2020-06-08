Connecticut commits $266 million to help schools safely reopen this fall

As of Thursday, the state recorded 50,245 COVID-19 cases, which was 20 more than Tuesday. However, CT has reached its third consecutive day of no COVID-19 deaths.

HARTFORD, Conn — This week, all eyes have been on Tropical Storm Isaias and the damage left behind by its winds that whipped through Connecticut.

However, the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Lamont has provided some updates, as the state continues taking actions in response to its global spread.

He announced Thursday that the state is committing a $266 million package to support school districts safely reopen in the fall.

The Connecticut State Department of Education will provide ongoing technical assistance to districts as it pertains to eligible activities and spending under the Coronavirus Relief Fund, including the following:

Academic and staff support

Student support

PPE/Building Cleaning

Transportation

Technology/Devices/Connectivity

According to a release, the Coronavirus Relief Funds will complement the $15 million already committed from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) and $111 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds, bringing the total funding for Connecticut schools to $266 million – one of the largest PK-12 state funding plans per-student in the country.

Gov. Lamont says the grants are an essential component to providing the best possible educational opportunities during this uncertain time.

“Through this program, we are going to be able to offer devices, platforms, and internet connectivity to help with distance learning in lower income areas for students just beginning their education through college and graduate school, increase access to higher education by expanding scholarship opportunities, and help those seeking vocational training to launch a new career. This global pandemic has changed the education paradigm and we are fortunate we have this funding to help our state and schools adapt,” the governor said.

“We acknowledge the significant challenges and resources that will be required for ensuring educational equity and public safety during the 2020-21 academic year,” Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said. “By strategically aligning our federal and state resources, we will maximize our efforts to prioritize equitable access to technology and high-quality curriculum, accelerate learning opportunities, and provide for the social and emotional well-being of students, teachers and staff. We are grateful for the additional Coronavirus Relief Funds and will continue to aggressively pursue funding sources to help districts fill funding gaps and meet the anticipated and unknown costs of educating students over the next year.”

According to official data released as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, the state is now recording 50,245 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 20 from Wednesday.

However, Connecticut has reached its third consecutive day with no related deaths being reported.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️8,984 tests were administered and 20 came back positive (0.22% positivity rate)

➡️66 patients are hospitalized (increase of 7)

➡️For 3rd day in a row, no COVID-related deaths were reported



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8VKwjq pic.twitter.com/5iC6LQ2mK9 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 6, 2020

After hospitalizations appeared to be back on the downward trend yesterday, seven more residents are currently being treated for the disease.

A total of 66 patients are hospitalized, Gov. Lamont reported.

The governor also said Thursday that all hospitals in the state are back on the grid following Tropical Storm Isaias.

To date, 855,126 COVID-19 PCR tests have been administered. That is 8,984 more tests than Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the governor also announced that the regional travel advisory in the Tri-State area that went into effect last month continues to expand.

It now includes Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, Delaware and Washington, DC have been removed from the list.

The advisory directs incoming travelers from states with a significant community spread of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for a 14-day period.

Officials say the quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday, the full list of locations meeting this criteria includes:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Additionally, Gov. Lamont announced that more SNAP benefits will be coming on August 14 for over 108,200 households in Connecticut.

The state's Department of Social Services will be providing $16.4 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits to nearly half of Connecticut’s SNAP participants.

That will be added to the $84.5 million in emergency benefits disbursed in April, May, June, and July.

Authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, the extra food benefits are going to over 108,200 households not currently receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size. This means that all households enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum food benefit allowable for their household size, even if they are not usually eligible for the maximum benefit, a release read.

Here's what that increase the maximum allotment of SNAP benefits look like per household size: