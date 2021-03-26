COVID-19 protocols in place, Hartford schools 'return to learn'

The “Return to Learn” will greet about 2,600 students who have signed up to return to the classroom.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Having to cope with remote and hybrid learning for much of the past year, Hartford Schools announced they will go back to full in-person learning beginning on Monday.

The “Return to Learn," as Hartford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez called it, will greet about 2,600 students who have signed up to return to the classroom.

“We know in-person learning is the best learning,” Torres-Rodriguez said at a press conference given at the Bellizzi Dual Language Academy in the city’s south end. “We know many of our students aren’t meeting success with remote learning,” she added.

Navigating the hurdles COVID-19 and the new variants of the virus will be a challenge but Liany Arroyo, the Hartford director of Health and Human Services said, “I think this is the right time to bring staff and students back and we must maintain mitigation policies that we have had.”

Arroyo went on to say, “we let science lead the way to ensure the families of our students and staff are safe.”

Mayor Luke Bronin said, “For thousands of kids in Hartford and millions around the country, every month matters, every week matters, every day matters as we work to help our kids catch up.”

Dr. Torres-Rodriguez noted that around 10,300 students will be doing in-person learning in Hartford with the new easing of rules, about seven thousand have opted to stay learning remotely.

Anthony Davilla, the principal at Bellizzi Academy said, “at the end of the day we love our kids and I cannot wait to see them on Monday!”

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.