COVID-19 quarantine lifted for UConn dorm

Belden Hall students have been in quarantine for two weeks due to COVID-19. UConn has had multiple dorms placed under quarantine due to the virus.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — After being under quarantine since September 25, Belden Hall residents will no longer have to stay in their rooms.

In a letter from UConn, Medical Director Dr. Ellyssa Eror said 160 tests were performed with no new positive cases over the last seven days.

UConn said last Friday, the rate of positive tests peaked at 15 percent early during the quarantine.

Dr. Eror commended the students saying they stopped the spread of the virus in under two weeks. Due to the results, the quarantine for Belden Hall was lifted at 4 pm on October 7.

"It worked. You stopped the spread of COVID-19 in Belden Hall in under two weeks. That is an incredible achievement," said Dr. Eror in a written statement.