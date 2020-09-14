COVID-19 cases in school: West Haven High School closed for 2 days after positive case

Other schools have had to respond to COVID-19 cases but have since gone back to in-person learning

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Schools in Connecticut are continuing to handle COVID-19 cases as the semester begins.

West Haven Public Schools reported that due to a positive COVID-19 case in a student, West Haven High School will be closed Monday and Tuesday for deep cleaning. Officials said the student was last in school on Friday.

The Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport will be closed for Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case. Also closed Monday is the Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford which will have online learning until at least September 16th.

Last week, the Southington Public School district announced an investigation into a case at John F. Kennedy Middle school.

Also last week, Meriden's school district reported a student who was waiting for a COVID-19 test result had gone to Lincoln Middle School. The test came back positive. Due to cohorts, however, only the student's class will be in quarantine for 14 days.

Students at Squadron Line School in Simsbury will also have a class of students engaging in online learning through Friday due to a person who had tested positive.

Coming back to school following a positive case is Naugatuck High School.