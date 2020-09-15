Creative classrooms at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium is trying to help with a new program that allows students to do there distance learning on-site while learning about sea creatures at the same time

STONINGTON, Conn. — Mystic Aquarium animal educator and mom of two Kelly Matis knows all about the challenge to keep kids learning during the pandemic.

“I think it is really hard for parents right now they are trying to juggle everything and there is just no way to do it,” says Matis.

The team at the Mystic Aquarium is trying to help with a new program that allows students to do there distance learning on-site while learning about sea creatures at the same time.

“Our second floor is all just education so there is no public engagement, nobody else in the building so it really provides a safe and secure place for just the kids to learn,” says Matis.

The Kindergarten to grade 7 in-person option is just one way staff are connecting with young learners.

“We are able to reach classrooms anywhere in the world basically through our distance learning program, where we can talk to kids one on one, we can talk to those classrooms and can answer their questions,” says head penguin trainer, Josh Davis.

Davis and others are also taking their lessons online to engage students who aren’t making it to Mystic.

“They can go on our website and view our webcam which watches our penguin habitat they can see the penguin antics throughout the day , they can watch our training and feeding sessions,” he says.

This fall the aquarium is also launching an afternoon internship program for high school students to study spots like a new shark tank.

“Overall we also want to create a really fun environment for kids that you can come here and learn from the Beluga whales and the penguins, so it’s a really unique experience,” says Matis.