Crosby High School in Waterbury to go to distance learning through October 7

The decision was made with the consolation with the city health department. A spokesperson for the schools said classes will resume on Thursday, October 8.

WATERBURY, Conn. — As Waterbury continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, Crosby High School is moving to distance learning.

In a statement, Monday night, Waterbury Director of Communications Sujata Wycoff said all Crosby High school students will begin distance learning through Wednesday, October 7.

The decision was made with consultation of the Waterbury City Health Department after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Wycoff wrote the administration has planned for this type of situation and was prepared to make the immediate transition.

The COVID positive student was told to stay at home to self-isolate for 10 days. The student will need medical documentation before returning to in-person classes, said Wycoff in a written statement.