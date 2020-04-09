CT school districts happy with progress on first week back to class

After closing early last spring, schools across CT reopened their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It wasn’t the usual pomp and circumstance surrounding the first day of school, but in New Haven, there was still a lot of excitement among students and teachers even if they weren’t physically in the classroom like in years past.

“They were very happy, active and chit-chatting and that was good to see,” said Dr. Iline Tracey, New Haven School Superintendent.

New Haven Public Schools are starting the year with all remote learning.

“The first day, not that it was 100 percent, but for all that matters, it was a great start, and I must say our teachers were well prepared to take on what was going on,” said Dr. Tracey.

As expected, there were some issues with going all remote.

“We did have a couple glitches here and there in terms of the technology and that was expected that we would have that where some of the parents were having difficulties logging on, but kudos to my teachers. They jumped in and tried to support and the school teams tried to support the parents,” she said.

The school district is still supporting those parents, trying to make sure all students have the correct devices at home and the internet access they need.

In Monroe, school started on September 1. The district is using a hybrid model for students, with a mix of two days of in-person learning and then distance learning.

“We started in the hybrid model with students whose names are A-K in Cohort A, and L-Z in Cohort B,” said Joe Kobza, Acting Monroe School Superintendent. “The first week quite honestly has exceeded my expectations. I’m so happy with the way things are going right now. First of all, it’s so great to see the kids back in school. I’m so excited. It’s been far too long.”

There were some hiccups with technology, but the district is working through them, teaching both students in class and at home at the same time.