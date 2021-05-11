CT school districts planning vaccine clinics for eligible kids

Department of Education spokesman Peter Yazbak said Tuesday that clinics have been held at schools in more than 30 districts for 16- to 18-year-olds.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut education and health officials are working together to organize clinics that would give children between 12 and 15 years old access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the federal government gives final approval for its emergency use in that age group.

Department of Education spokesman Peter Yazbak said Tuesday that clinics have been held at schools in more than 30 districts for 16- to 18-year-olds and others are being planned that could be expanded to vaccinate younger students.

Yazbak says some local districts may opt for bus trips to mass vaccination sites or work with local providers to schedule

