CT's vocational schools go hands-on amid COVID pandemic

For the 750 students at Lincoln Tech, safety begins at the door.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — With public school students about to head back to the classroom, there are some schools that have already been open for the past two months. Connecticut's trade schools like Lincoln Tech in East Windsor and Porter and Chester Institute are among them.

President Kevin Clark said, "We take their temperature, and there’s actually something called our daily wellness check."

Lincoln Tech has successfully gone hands-on in this hands off-world since June 1st.

"Inside the school, we are regularly cleaning. Everyone is required to wear a mask 100% of the time," said Clark.

Inside, students are perfecting their craft and tooling their trade in a new normal. The students come from all walks of life. Chris Sulzman was a correctional officer for 13 years before an injury cut his career short. "I came here they asked me what I could do. The state is playing for my training. I want to be a welder," he said.

Aundrea Cook has worked in customer service all of her life. She is now pioneering a career in automotive mechanical. "Don’t look at yourself as a woman look at yourself as someone who wants to do any job. Coming to a place like this as a woman it doesn’t hinder you, no one stops you. You push through, so what you like to do and you’ll enjoy it if that’s what you like," she said.

The students here rotate in and out of the classroom. They do a few days learning online and then a few days hands-on. As Cook said, It has its perks. "I think COVID made it a little better because now it’s smaller groups and a little more one on one."

With 88% job placement, Lincoln Tech is filling a skills gap with a workforce pipeline. They understand that even amid a global pandemic, life goes on.

Lincoln Tech Instructor Felix Feliciano said, "Trying to keep the six feet distance, keeping the mask on. It’s a little challenging but none the less it’s a pleasure to be back and being to do our job."

The situation is similar over at Porter & Chester Institute in Rocky Hill. Students and teachers said the situation is challenging but rewarding.

John LaFontaine said, "I can’t wait. I’ve got seven more weeks." LaFontaine is an Army Veteran and HVAC student. HVAC is in high demand amid the pandemic. "Everyone who is working from home is using their systems more than they normally would. Filters need to be changed more regularly," said LaFontaine.

Instructor Bruce Ruvolo told FOX61 COVID has put a focus on the filtration of heating and cooling systems.

"There's different varying levels of filtration. We can start with like a horsehair filter, lead into a pleated filter, go into a charcoal filter a HEPA filter and then even add some infrared light to that. If you go to all of these steps you are pretty much-killing everything," said Ruvolo.

Like Lincoln Tech, Porter and Chester Institute in Rocky Hill does a few days online and a few days hands-on.

Ruvolo said, "This is a very hands-on trade. We’ve been trying to keep the whole social distancing thing going, but it’s been challenging honestly and truthfully. But I think it’s important that Porter and Chester is moving forward."

And perhaps nothing is more hands-on than cosmetology. It’s where Stephanie Camacho told FOX61 mannequin heads have replaced real ones. "Before COVID we were able to work on each other and now if that’s a possibility we have to wear masks, face shields, and gloves," said Camacho.