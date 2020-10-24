Danbury postponing all in-person classes and will continue remote learning

In a letter to families and community members, officials say the decision was due to the rising positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

DANBURY, Conn. — A letter to families and community members announced that all in-person classes will be postponed due to rises in positive COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Dr. Sal Pascarella said the decision was made after consulting Mayor Mark Boughton, the Department of Public Health and medical advisors. Students will continue to remote learning.

Pascarella explained that at the K-5 level, students will continue with their current teacher and their same distancing learning schedule they have been on since September. The 6 -12 level students will receive a revised bell schedule as posted in PowerSchool.

The SAT's will be closed on Tuesday, October 27 due to the school closures.

Breakfast and lunch for students will continue to be available for pick up on Monday-Friday at all schools from 12-2.

"We are closely monitoring this situation and working with the Mayor, Department of Public Health and medical advisors and will provide you with updates as we know more. Please know as a district we are committed to returning to in-person learning as soon as the community conditions allow us to safely do so. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your building administrator," said Dr. Pascarella.

(The chart below was released by the state of Connecticut on October 22)