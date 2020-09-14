Dattco employees test positive for COVID-19 causing suspension of school bus services in New Hartford

"Our company concerns itself first and foremost with the safety and health of our passengers and employees. We sought expertise from local health officials and conferred with our customer school districts to help with our decisions in this matter. Based on the best information available, we elected to take steps over and above the required precautions. Therefore, we have offered testing to all our employees at the location and have suspended pupil transportation from that terminal for the next two days. During that time, we will ensure that our facility and buses undergo a thorough sanitizing, and we will evaluate the test results as they become available," said Dattco in a written statement.