Dattco employees test positive for COVID-19 causing suspension of school bus services in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — School bus services will be suspended for the two days after two Dattco employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The bus company said on Monday, it was told within the last 36 hours that their employees had tested positive for the virus and began quarantining themselves.
"Our company concerns itself first and foremost with the safety and health of our passengers and employees. We sought expertise from local health officials and conferred with our customer school districts to help with our decisions in this matter. Based on the best information available, we elected to take steps over and above the required precautions. Therefore, we have offered testing to all our employees at the location and have suspended pupil transportation from that terminal for the next two days. During that time, we will ensure that our facility and buses undergo a thorough sanitizing, and we will evaluate the test results as they become available," said Dattco in a written statement.
Dattco school buses will be cleaned and their drivers tested. The school district has notified parents and guardians of the situation and has recommended they drive their children to school.