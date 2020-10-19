DiLoreto Elementary & Middle School to move to remote learning for October 20-21 due to COVID-19

Pulaski Middle School also reported a positive case but the local health department determined no change needed.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — A spokesperson for the New Britain Public Schools said on Monday both Pulaski Middle School and DiLoreto Elementary & Middle School had positive cases of COVID-19.

Safety and Communications Manager Matt Cannata said the New Britain Health Department investigated both cases and determined "no classroom or school closure was needed for Pulaski."

However, all DiLoreto students and staff will be moved to remote learning on Tuesday, October 20, and Wednesday, October 21, to allow more time for contact tracing.