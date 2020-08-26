Dozen new COVID-19 cases found in UConn residence hall

UConn says 12 cases of the virus were found after testing all 270 students inside Garrigus Suites.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has reported a new cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The news came Wednesday, hours after leaders of the state’s public and private universities declared their schools ready to reopen following months of preparations to make them as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

