DPH issues Labor Day weekend COVID alert following campus clusters

CONNECTICUT, USA — Labor Day weekend signals an unofficial last hoorah of summer. But with the party atmosphere primed, colleges and state health officials are warning you to keep your distance. The weather is going to be great. But let’s not forget, we’ve seen an uptick in cases since schools have reopened so public health officials are reminding you to wear masks, keep six feet distance and go outside. It's the basics, but it’s important.

The state health department — warning students against gathering ahead of the long holiday weekend. CCSU Student Danielle Salazar said, "I’m going to try to get to the beach one last time before the summer ends." Student Abigail Fenerdy said, "My plans are to go for a hike and to have a wine night outside with one of my friends."

Colleges and universities are following suit with messaging. Mark Ojakian the President of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system said, "To be blunt, the best plan in the world is meaningless unless all of us take the guidance seriously."

CCSU in New Britain is one of the schools seeing an uptick linked to off-campus gatherings. The school warning that violators could be subject to suspension or expulsion. University officials and police officers went door to door. The President of Connecticut Central State University, Zulma Toro said,

"The director of student rights and responsibilities mainly, accompanied by an officer visited every one of these houses and had a conversation with the students. There were not any parties last night. And I received a couple of emails from the neighbors congratulating us."

On the campus, there are signs and social distancing markers everywhere.

"CCSU is doing an amazing job as far as monitoring everything. They have a lot of signs around," said Salazar.

Meanwhile, Western Connecticut State remains on lockdown of sorts following the spike in Danbury. Over at UConn, there are 67 active cases and 89 total. The university tallied four more on Friday. A dorm on campus is under quarantine with links to the football team and other off-campus parties.

At Quinnipiac, a student sent FOX61 a video showing little social distancing outside a dining hall. At Trinity College in Hartford, they recently logging their first active case of the new year and have banned gathering on campus. Many institutions of higher learning across the state have launched COVID-19 data dashboards where new infections can be tracked by the public. "A lot of young people don’t think that they can catch COVID or that they won’t get sick and pass away from it but that’s not the case at all," said Lanna Lam, a CCSU graduate student.

Friday afternoon, the state Department of Public Health issued a statewide COVID-19 alert. Commissioner Deidre Gifford said, "After seeing clusters of cases recently among college students, as well as a concern over the many gatherings and cookouts that are scheduled all over Connecticut for the holiday weekend. I am urging all Connecticut residents – especially young adults – to take all necessary precautions to avoid risking exposure to COVID-19 and spreading infection."

The statement goes on to say, "So far, 10 COVID-19 cases have occurred among Sacred Heart University students living off-campus, and more test results are pending. Sacred Heart has approximately 3,000 students living on campus and 2,500 who live off-campus in the surrounding communities of Bridgeport, Fairfield, and Trumbull. The university has taken the precaution of shutting down campus access for all students today and has notified the campus community, parents, and area residents of the situation. Students who test positive are being isolated."