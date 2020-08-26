East Haven teachers want more safety as school year approaches

Teachers chanted "safety now" as the stood outside of the meeting. They hoped to get the board's attention to discuss their concerns.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Around 100 teachers marched to the front door of East Haven High School where the Board of Education was holding a meeting about re-opening schools. The school district is planning a full return to the classroom for all grade levels.

"There’s just a lot of exposure," said Samantha Iannotti. "Not even just in the classroom but the lunchrooms and the hallways."

Iannotti teaches special education at East Haven High School. She's concerned about the limited communication with school officials about classroom safety and the potential of bringing the virus home. She has already lost a family member to COVID-19. She also has a father at high risk and a three-month-old son at home.

"There is no other option," said, Iannotti. "I have to go to work. I carry our health insurance. Everything falls on me in that respect."

Students will have the option to return to school in full or do remote learning. Teachers on the other hand feel they have no other option than to return to the classroom.

"They could take a year of leave of absence without pay. They can resign or they can retire if they’re of an age which isn’t right to put people out who have put their heart and soul into this profession," said Michael Archambault, the Vice President of East Haven Education Association.

The East Haven Board of Education is confident in their plan. They discussed what they call enhanced safety precautions that include cohorting students where they can.

"The problem with that is there is no social distancing. There’s no way to do it," said Archambault.

Like educators concerned about having to do more monitoring than teaching, bus drivers are wondering how they will keep students social distanced while keeping an eye to the road. They say nothing has changed on the bus and nothing is keeping themselves or the students apart.