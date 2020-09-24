Enfield High School closed Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19

The Superintendent said in a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday night making the announcement.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Superintendent of Enfield Public School Christopher Drezek sent a letter to parents and guardians saying the high school will be closed on Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25 due to COVID-19.

Drezek said two days are needed so the district can follow its contact tracing protocols. Classes will be moved to remote learning.

"With the size of the student population at Enfield High School and the fact that students are not in cohorts, this extra precaution is necessary," said Drezek.

The school closure impacts all school programming, including activities before and after school, extracurricular and altetic practices and competitions, and all weekend events.

Students who need meals can pick them up at Enfield High School from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Call 860-253-6511 to order a meal for pickup.