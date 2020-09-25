Enfield elementary school closed Friday after community member tests positive for COVID-19

The superintendent said the closure will allow the district to follow contract tracing protocols and make staffing adjustments for Monday

ENFIELD, Connecticut — Due to a positive case of COVID-19, the Henry Barnard Elementary School in Enfield will be closed for today.

In an update that went out to the community, Chris Drezek, Superintendent of the Enfield Public Schools, said school officials were notified of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case with a member of the Henry Barnard community.

Superintendent Drezek said they are working in direct contact with the local director of public health and are "actively following" their contact tracing protocols.

According to Superintendent Drezek, due to staffing constraints, Henry Barnard School will be closed for in-person classes today.

The closure is aimed at providing the district additional time to properly follow their contact tracing protocols and make the necessary staffing adjustments needed to reopen on Monday.

Superintendent Drezek said officials will be notifying any member of the community who could be considered a close contact to the person who tested positive as soon as possible.