Masks required for children ages 3 and up while at daycare/school

There are some exceptions to the new mandate.

HARTFORD, Conn — Starting today, children age 3 and older are required to wear masks while in child care centers, homes, schools, and camps.

The Office of Early Childhood (OEC) said that because this is a new requirement, programs have until October 19 to phase it in fully. The state has had a mask mandate in place overall since April 20th.

The OEC said this timeframe will allow time for children, family and staff to get used to the new rule.

Programs also need to develop a written policy regarding mask-wearing that they share with families and staff.

The exceptions to the mask requirement in camps and child care settings are as follows, according to the OEC:

A child with a documented medical condition, special health care need, or developmental need (such as sensory integration) for whom wearing a mask or face covering would be contrary to their health or safety is not required to wear a mask.

A child with a documented disability or special education need for whom wearing a mask or face covering would be contrary to their needs may be permitted exceptions. In addition, children and staff involved with certain special education and related services activities like speech and language therapy or where lip reading is required may remove a face-covering mask intermittently.

Children are not required to wear a mask while eating, sleeping or resting. Distance between children must be maximized, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance wherever possible when masks are removed.

Children who are newly enrolled within the past two months and are working toward mask wearing are permitted to remove their mask or face covering.

Children who have just turned three years old may have up to two months to acclimate to wearing a mask or face covering and support developmental readiness.

‘Mask breaks’ may be planned and scheduled throughout the day. Mask breaks indoors must maximize physical distance between individuals, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance wherever possible.

Masks may be removed for outdoor activities.