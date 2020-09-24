Several Fairfield students test positive for COVID-19; 100 people could face quarantine

Middle school and high school students have been getting together in large groups and not wearing masks

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — After several students test positive for COVID-19, a hundred people could end up needing to quarantine in Fairfield.

Fairfield Ludlow High School will be closed today after five people reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. One person at Fairfield College Preparatory School is also said to have tested positive.

Officials said they know of six large gatherings that took place over the weekend. They say middle school and high school students have been getting together in large groups and not wearing masks. Contact tracing is now happening to try to identify anyone who may have come in contact with the people who tested positive, but officials are estimating about 50 to 100 people will have to quarantine.

Fairfield's First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick said she's seen pictures of those large gatherings and is urging everyone to continue being cautious. She is also urging parents to be vigilant and talk to their children about the importance of taking safety protocols seriously.

This comes just a couple of days after Sacred Heart University's president Dr. John Petillo also had to address students about attending parties. He said there are no plans to go online, but if students continue to break the rules, that may have to be something they do in the future.

"We are seeing too many positive COVID cases among students, particularly those living off-campus housing," said Dr. Petillo. "We cannot continue this way and remain business as usual."