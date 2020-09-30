Fairfield Ludlowe High School closed for next two days due to COVID-19

The Superintendent confirmed Wednesday morning, the school had 3 more positive cases of COVID-19. Over 80 people associated with the school are quarantining.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — More cases of COVID-19 has closed Fairfield Ludlowe High School for the next few days.

In a letter, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said the school will be closed for the next two days as a result of three more positive cases of COVID-19. More than 30 more students have been asked to quarantine. There are now over 80 staff and students quarantining due to the virus.

Cummings continued by saying over two dozen people outside of the Fairfield Public Schools are in quarantine after being identified as close contacts. He added the community should expect more positive results as more students are tested.

Last week, the Fairfield administration reported five positive cases of COVID-19. Cummings says the new cases Wednesday are not related to the ones from last week. The superintendent cited students playing pick-up basketball and football without masks or social distancing.

"We can and do ensure that students wear masks and socially distance when they’re at school, but what our students do outside of school has a serious impact on our ability to safely keep school open. We understand that we are dealing with young people. We understand how important it is for them to be with their friends. But we are dealing with a global pandemic and we cannot put all of our students and staff at risk because of the actions of a few," said Cummings in the letter.

The Superintendent finished the letter by listing COVID-19 guidelines to follow and the administration is continuing to watch the situation.

Below are the guidelines listed in the letter:

● Wear a mask and maintain social distancing for all activities outside of home and school.

● Students who have any symptoms of COVID-19 must stay home.

● Students who are awaiting COVID-19 test results must stay home.