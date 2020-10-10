Fairfield University Off-Campus Boarders required to quarantine due to COVID-19 spike

The school administration said the decision was made due to an increase in positive cases in the last two days within certain university groups.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Off-Campus Boarders for Fairfield University are being required to quarantine for the next two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases.

FU has seen 60 students test positive for the virus from October 6 to 9. There was one staff member who also tested positive in that time period.

"In consultation with the Town of Fairfield Health Department, we have conducted an analysis of the new cases and are putting in place the following aggressive mitigation strategies to isolate these pockets of students and contain the spread," a spokesperson in a letter to students.

Campus Testing and Reporting | Fairfield University Updated 10/9/2020 The data may be adjusted as final investigations are completed. Learn more about COVID-19 Status Levels Fairfield University will be regularly testing our campus community (i.e. residential students, off-campus students, athletes, faculty and staff, and other identified high risk subpopulations). Fairfield's Tracking Dashboard includes both those participating in this Surveillance Testing and all other Diagnostic/Contact-Traced Testing.

A Stay-At-Home Directive for beach students will go into effect at 8 PM Friday. Impacted students will be restricted from campus and "associated class-related off-campus sites," for the next 14 days. The directive will be in effect through October 23.

Off-Campus Boarders will take their classes entirely online. Students who live on campus are not allowed to visiting students who live in the beach area. Anyone who fails to comply with the rule will meet student conduct action.