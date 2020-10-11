Five UConn residential halls placed under quarantine

UConn has reported 11 new on-campus cases and 23 off-campus cases. This is the university's highest number of cases recorded on a single day.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut said on Tuesday, it has reported the highest number of cases on a single day.

As a result of having 11 new on-campus and 23 off-campus positive test results, the university has decided to quarantine five dorms. UConn added "((its) good health and this good weather) as a possible factor in more relaxed behaviors.

The cases have been scattered throughout the five dorms. Residents in Belden, Batterson, Tolland, Middlesex, and Werth Hall, will all begin their quarantine Wednesday morning starting at 7 AM.

Students living in these residential halls will have to follow the university's quarantine procedures like testing and take-out dining. UConn added if the quarantine goes past November 20, when the dorms are closed for winter break, students will receive guidance from the university on how to quarantine at home if they chose to.