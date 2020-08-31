Daycare opens in Glastonbury to help teachers, assistants as they head back to school

The childcare program is for any child ages 6 weeks to 4 years.

It’s back to school with some big changes for students, faculty and staff in Glastonbury.

The district is adapting to meet COVID-19 challenges.

Glastonbury Public Schools is offering a childcare program for children 6 weeks to 4 years old.

The district said that the curriculum of the Early Learning Center at Eastbury is aligned with the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood. They say they are following all safety guidelines (including COVID-19 protocols) established by the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.

The center offers full-time care (no part-time) and follows the Glastonbury school calendar. It will be closed during all school holidays and breaks, with the exception of teacher workdays.