Glastonbury school system creates daycare program for teachers

The early learning center at Eastbury was created to help provide teachers with a child care solution as they head back to the classroom.



With many daycares shut down, and others at limited capacity, finding childcare was a challenge for many teachers as the school year began.



Teachers went to Glastonbury Superintendent Dr. Alan Bookman and told him that they needed to open up their own child care center. Superintendent Bookman took it to the town and they were able to get it operating for the beginning of the school year.