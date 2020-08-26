Gov. Lamont to speak on colleges and universities reopening at 11:30 AM

Colleges and universities in the state are implementing strick protocols as students begin moving back in for classes.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to speak on colleges and universities opening back up for the fall 2020 semester.

Already, colleges and universities have begun moving people in with staggered waves. Southern Connecticut State University is expected to have classes begin today.

Gov. Lamont will be joined by college and university leaders for the press conference beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Yale University was one of the many colleges and universities where students are moving back in--but this year, settling in comes with a set of new rules to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"Every day, it's kind of hard to realize that this is the reality that we're living in," said Milkay Teysir, a freshman at Yale.

It will be Teysir's first year at Yale. She traveled from Buffalo, New York, and stuffed her whole life into the trunk which is an unnerving feeling for many first-year students.

Add the pandemic onto that and the college experience is even more unpredictable, but Teysir trusted the Yale community is well aware of the new norm.

"We all do have a part to play and there are no parties and just hoping that everybody actually abides by those rules," added Teysir.

Teysir's mom was nervous about her daughter living on campus.

"It's kind of a little scary but I'm sure she'll follow the rules and everything will be fine," said Aziza Abalita of Buffalo, New York.

Normally, there would be a much larger crowd during the move-in period. This year, however, each student had a designated two-hour slot for them to get situated.

All students had to complete a COVID-19 test before moving in as well as complete online training and signing a community compact to ensure they agree to the new safety rules.

Students who test positive must be quarantined in their dorm rooms or off-campus homes for 14 days.

As for classes, most of them will be remote and in-person classes will begin mid-September.