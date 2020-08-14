Watch Live: Gov. Lamont joins roundtable on emotional learning course for Connecticut school staff

The course will be held by Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence

HARTFORD, Conn — As anxieties increase over back to school plans, and the prospect of in-person classes again, and just the thought of a different looking school year, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence will be offering a course to help educational staff.

Today at 11 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont will participate in a roundtable to discuss social and emotional learning and the new course that will be available to all Connecticut school staff, including teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, and other school-based staff.

The discussion, hosted by Dalio Education, will be moderated by John King Jr., president, and CEO of the Education Trust and former U.S. Secretary of Education.

Other participants include