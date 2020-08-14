Watch Live: Gov. Lamont joins roundtable on emotional learning course for Connecticut school staff

HARTFORD, Conn — As anxieties increase over back to school plans, and the prospect of in-person classes again, and just the thought of a different looking school year, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence will be offering a course to help educational staff.
Today at 11 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont will participate in a roundtable to discuss social and emotional learning and the new course that will be available to all Connecticut school staff, including teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, and other school-based staff.
The discussion, hosted by Dalio Education, will be moderated by John King Jr., president, and CEO of the Education Trust and former U.S. Secretary of Education.
Other participants include
- Barbara Dalio, Founder and Director of Dalio Education
- Governor Ned Lamont
- Marc Brackett, Founder and Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence
- John King Jr., President and CEO of the Education Trust
- Miguel Cardona, Commissioner, Connecticut State Department of Education
- Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers
- Lily Eskelsen García, President of the National Education Association
- Jan Hochadel, President of the American Federation of Teachers Connecticut
- Tom Nicholas, Vice President of the Connecticut Education Association
- Fran Rabinowitz, Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents
- Jason Adler, School Counselor at Waterford High School and President of the Waterford Federation of Classroom Teachers, AFT Local 2038
- Erin Daly, Third Grade Teacher, Danbury Public Schools and President of Danbury CEA