Watch @ 2PM: Gov. Lamont to discuss safely reopening schools in the state

WINSTED, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference in Winsted as the conversation continues on how to reopen schools safely.

He will be joined by Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona and other state and local officials.

The conference comes a week after Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at one of Gov. Lamont's COVID-19 briefings, saying Connecticut was in a "good place".

When speaking about students and teachers returning to the classroom, Dr. Fauci emphasized the default position, which he said is we should try to get kids back to school and also noted that “it’s always for the safety of the children and teachers.”

If the state could maintain low numbers, Connecticut should be able to open up, with care, for in person learning.

If conditions change, Dr. Fauci advised that state leaders need to be flexible to consider the safety of the students and teachers.

Dr. Fauci was asked if returning to fall sports was safe. He responded by saying it depends on the sport and if there is contact vs no contact and spectators vs no spectators.

Yesterday, the Groton Public School System voted on adopting a hybrid return to school plan. Groton is the largest school district in New London County. They join a number of other schools in the county doing the same.