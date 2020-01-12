Governor Lamont signs new executive order allowing flexibility in hiring substitute teachers

The order will allow the hiring of short-term substitute teachers who do not have a bachelor's degree.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont signed a new executive order Tuesday allowing more flexibility in hiring short-term substitute teachers.

The order will allow the commissioner of the Department of Education to suspend the statutory requirement that local school districts request and receive a waiver from the commissioner to hire short-term subs who do not have a bachelor's degree.

Many schools across Connecticut have had staffing issues due to COVID-19. A notable example was New Canaan High School having at one point 20 teachers and 350 students out due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The executive order will also allow the sale of alcoholic liquor at virtual events held by charitable organizations and the resumption of certain Judicial Branch requirements and deadlines.