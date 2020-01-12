Governor Lamont signs new executive order allowing flexibility in hiring substitute teachers

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont signed a new executive order Tuesday allowing more flexibility in hiring short-term substitute teachers.
The order will allow the commissioner of the Department of Education to suspend the statutory requirement that local school districts request and receive a waiver from the commissioner to hire short-term subs who do not have a bachelor's degree.
Many schools across Connecticut have had staffing issues due to COVID-19. A notable example was New Canaan High School having at one point 20 teachers and 350 students out due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The executive order will also allow the sale of alcoholic liquor at virtual events held by charitable organizations and the resumption of certain Judicial Branch requirements and deadlines.
Read the order below: