Governor Lamont announces full delivery of 141,000 laptops to Connecticut students in need

Connecticut is the first state in the country to provide digital devices to all students in need.

Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut is providing a learning device to every student in need.

Gov. Lamont said it's a major milestone in the fight to close the digital divide in the state. Connecticut is the first state in the nation to provide a learning device to every PK-12 student in need, according to Gov. Lamont's office.

Since the outset of the pandemic earlier this year, school districts had been sharing data with the State Department of Education on the number of students who indicated that they were without a learning device or internet connection in their homes.

Using this data, the nonprofit organization Partnership for Connecticut spent $24 million in March to provide 60,000 laptops to high school students in need. In July, Governor Lamont launched the Everybody Learns initiative, which included a $43.5 million investment from the state’s portion of the federal CARES Act, to purchase 82,000 laptops and 44,000 at-home internet connections for Connecticut students.

Combined, Gov. Lamont said these two initiatives have invested more money per student in remote learning since March than all but two other states in the nation and makes Connecticut a leader among Northeast states.

“One of my top priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to minimize learning disruptions for Connecticut students and see that every K-12 student has the educational technologies they need to thrive in school,” Governor Lamont said. “Over the past eight months, we made significant progress in closing digital divides, especially for students of color and those in low-income communities. The work does not end here. My administration will continue to fight to ensure every last student in Connecticut receives a high-quality education, whether in person or remotely. I also want to extend my warmest thanks to Barbara and Ray Dalio for their partnership with the state and generosity in ensuring our neediest high school students received 60,000 laptops at the outset of this pandemic.”

Right now @GovNedLamont :No state in country spent more per capita with CARES money than Connecticut — Keith McGilvery (@Keith_McGilvery) December 2, 2020

“One of the core lessons learned from last spring was that we must aggressively tackle our PK-12 digital divide if remote learning was part of our future normal,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said. “Under the leadership of Governor Lamont and through the partnership of Ray and Barbara Dalio and so many committed stakeholders, we did that by collectively expanding access to devices and connectivity to help level the playing field and address the disparities exacerbated by the pandemic. We are now leading the nation in removing the tech barriers that stood in the way of every child receiving a world-class education. While today’s milestone is one to be celebrated, we need to continue leading with a laser-like focus on accelerating learning and prioritizing equitable access to high-quality content, especially for our most vulnerable students.”

Educational ambassadors across the nation extended congratulations to the state on the milestone.