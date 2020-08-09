Computer virus postpones first day of classes for Hartford Public Schools

Officials said a ransomware virus caused an outage of critical systems. The districts first day of classes both in-person and online were scheduled for today

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Public Schools (HPS) has had to cancel their first planned day back at school.

According to a letter sent to parents early Monday morning, a ransomware virus impacted critical systems and the restoration of those systems was not complete.

Ransomware attacks have hit cities and businesses across the country.

In Connecticut, Watertown, Wolcott, and West Haven were hit by attacks last year.

Last year, the city of Riviera Beach, Florida paid attackers $600,000 believing it had no choice if it wanted to retrieve its records.

Baltimore and Atlanta were also hit by large scale, disabling attacks.

Typically, attackers gain access when someone clicks on a link in a phishing email and enters a password to allow access to the IT system.

Read the letter below:

Dear Families and Staff,

We regret to inform you that we must postpone the opening of schools. There will be no in-person or online learning on Tuesday, September 8. We wanted to provide you with an important update about the impact on our systems.

We have been informed by Metro Hartford Information Services (MHIS), our City of Hartford shared services team that manages our network infrastructure, that the ransomware virus caused an outage of critical systems and the restoration of those systems are not complete. This includes the system that communicates our transportation routes to our bus company and it is preventing our ability to operate schools on Tuesday.

Everyone at Hartford Public Schools was ready to welcome back our beautiful and capable students in person and remotely. We will provide updates when we have additional information to share.

Sincerely,

The Hartford Public Schools Team

We regret to inform you that we must postpone the opening of schools. There will be no in-person or online learning on Tuesday, September 8. Learn more here https://t.co/Nt8wyCJszz — Hartford Public Schools (@Hartford_Public) September 8, 2020

Students in Pre-K through 9th grade was to enter a full-time schedule, five days a week. However, 10th through 12th graders would have begun a hybrid schedule.

The superintendent of (HPS) Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the district had prepped their classrooms and have installed different COVID-19 safety measures. Those measures include ventilation systems, masks, hand sanitizer, and a contact tracing program.

[With the] onset of any COVID-like symptoms, we would want to know so we can that advise the family and make sure the family connects with their primary health provider," said Dr. Torres-Rodriguez. "We have a requirement for staff to report daily any symptoms they’re feeling into a web-based application so we can have our data readily available with regards to staff as well."

Today, I thanked our Central Office Leaders & School Administrators for their hard work & dedication as we prepare for the first day of school. I am extremely grateful for their commitment to all our students & staff. They are truly appreciated! #ProudSuper #Gratitude #ShoulderUp pic.twitter.com/6Qb1XVEK3K — Dr. Torres-Rodriguez (@HartfordSuper) September 4, 2020

HPS's plan has received some pushback from teachers.

Last week, the Board of Education met for a special session to discuss the last0minute issues, including the assurance of social distancing.

The BOE said when social distancing can't be had, that's when masks come in to play.

Students and staff will be allowed to take a 'mask break'.