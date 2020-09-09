Students in Hartford head back to school Wednesday after computer virus delay

Students were supposed to have their first day of classes Tuesday but there was a cyber attack that impacted the city, including the school system

Students in Hartford are heading back to school, round two.

The start of the school year was delayed after a ransomware attack was discovered over the weekend. The attack impacted both city and school systems, particularly impacting the district's ability to bus students to school.

"We have 4,000 students that are expecting to come to school and are relying on the transportation to make that accessible to our students," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leslie Torres Rodriguez.

The problem since has been fixed.

Let’s try this again! @Hartford_Public will start school for both online & in-person learning tomorrow, Weds., Sept. 9. We regret the delay and can't wait to greet our students. For more details, visit our website: https://t.co/VikaNqoujj @HPSEngagement #backtoschool 🏫💻🤗 pic.twitter.com/9iqZoYIi4V — Hartford Public Schools (@Hartford_Public) September 8, 2020

Mayor Luke Bronin said yesterday that the city is often the subject of cyberattacks, however, it hadn't been this extensive in years.

The Metro Hartford Information Service believes that no student or employee data was accessed or stolen during the incident. State and Federal officials are looking into the attack.

"The FBI is now investigating that because that is a cyber-crime," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz

Hartford Public Schools had thanked parents for their flexibility and patience during the unexpected delay to the year.

The school district did adjust their in-person learning schedule to make up for the lost day.