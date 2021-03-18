Hartford remote learners will return to full-time in-person learning on March 29

All teachers and staff who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine, a total of 2,171, have received their first dose through Saint Francis Hospital, district officials report.

School district officials announced on Thursday that students learning remotely will return to classrooms in two weeks.

According to a release, those students will transition on March 29 back to full-time in-person learning, five days per week.

All teachers and staff who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose through Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford Public Schools report.

That is a total of 2,171 individuals.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez will host a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 for families and the community to learn more about the transition back to full-time in-person learning for all students.

"The mass vaccinations of staff, along with our robust health and safety protocols, are key steps in returning staff and students back to the environment where we know our students learn best, the classroom," said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez. "We also firmly believe there are several benefits to our students returning to the classroom full-time. Those benefits include equitable access to academic and social-emotional support, and deeper connections with their peers and caring adults to improve their well-being."

Mayor Bronin says getting every Hartford Public Schools student back in the classroom five days a week is so important, and is a huge step forward for the kids, families, and community.

"This would not be possible without the hard work of the district and our health department to create safe learning environments, the commitment of our educators, and the partnerships that allowed us to get more than 2,000 educators and staff vaccinated quickly," he added. "I’m deeply grateful to everyone at HPS for working hard to get back to full time in-person learning, and I’m thrilled for our students and families."

The district says schools will continue to enforce existing health and safety measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The measures include:

wearing masks

washing and sanitizing hands

physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting

optimizing ventilation systems

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.