Hartford Schools to move away from in-person classes beginning Nov.16

HARTFORD, Conn — Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the capital city, officials have announced a shift in student learning.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, joined by Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and other city officials, announced the decision Monday afternoon during a press conference.
Beginning on the week of November 16, the Hartford School District will be shifting to a hybrid learning for students in kindergarten through ninth grade. Students in graded 10 through 12, will be moving to full remote learning classes.
City officials said this decision was not an easy one to make and cited the rising positive COVID-19 cases throughout Hartford.
“Our collective goal from the beginning was to offer full, in-person learning for as long as possible,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Full, in-person learning is crucial to long-term academic as well as social and emotional development, and Hartford Public Schools has done everything they can to offer that for more than two months. I fully support their decision move to hybrid learning in two weeks given where we are with coronavirus transmission, and I ask every Hartford resident to help us get back to a place where we can offer full, in-person learning. We have been in daily contact with the Superintendent and her team, and I know that this was not an easy decision, given the profound impact on families and the lack of clear data showing that schools are vectors of transmission – as well as the fact that the number of suspected cases of in-school transmission remains very low. But given the continued and significant rise in cases in Hartford and the region, this is the most responsible decision right now. I want to thank the entire team at Hartford Public Schools for doing a tremendous job of creating a safe learning environment for students, teachers, and staff, and I want to thank the entire Hartford Public Schools community for their patience and flexibility.”
Watch the full press conference by clicking here.