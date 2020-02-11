Hartford Schools to move away from in-person classes beginning Nov.16

“Our collective goal from the beginning was to offer full, in-person learning for as long as possible,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Full, in-person learning is crucial to long-term academic as well as social and emotional development, and Hartford Public Schools has done everything they can to offer that for more than two months. I fully support their decision move to hybrid learning in two weeks given where we are with coronavirus transmission, and I ask every Hartford resident to help us get back to a place where we can offer full, in-person learning. We have been in daily contact with the Superintendent and her team, and I know that this was not an easy decision, given the profound impact on families and the lack of clear data showing that schools are vectors of transmission – as well as the fact that the number of suspected cases of in-school transmission remains very low. But given the continued and significant rise in cases in Hartford and the region, this is the most responsible decision right now. I want to thank the entire team at Hartford Public Schools for doing a tremendous job of creating a safe learning environment for students, teachers, and staff, and I want to thank the entire Hartford Public Schools community for their patience and flexibility.”