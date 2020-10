According to HHMS' Facebook page, the building will be closed to all students until November 9.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Officials announced Tuesday that High Horizon Magnet School will pivot to remote learning for two weeks starting Wednesday.

According to HHMS' Facebook page, the building will be closed to all students until November 9.

Officials said the cancellation of in-person classes is due to the inability to properly staff the school.