Holmes Elementary School moves to remote learning after COVID-19 case reported

The remote model will be in place Wednesday, as the school district and the city's Public Health Department conduct contact tracing.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — School district officials announced Tuesday afternoon that a member of the Holmes School community tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a letter sent home to families, staff and the community, the affected person was in the building last on Friday, October 9, 2020.

They have been instructed to remain home and quarantine for 14 days.

All Holmes School students and staff will move to remote learning Wednesday, as the Consolidated School District of New Britain and the city's Public Health Department conduct contact tracing.

"It is our priority to ensure the health and safety of our staff, students, and community," Superintendent Sarra and Principal Nicol said in a letter. "We cannot stress enough how important it is - while at home and in the community - to frequently wash your hands, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing so we can help stop the spread of the virus and maintain a healthy school environment for all students and staff."

Officials say they will closely monitor the situation with the Health Department and will provide updates as needed.