In-person classes at New London Public Schools closed Friday due to COVID-19

NEW LONDON, Conn. — School officials announced that after being made aware of additional COVID-19 positive cases, the school district will be closed to in-person instruction Friday, November 6.

Based on the number of schools recently affected by COVID positive students and staff, and the associated contact tracing efforts happening now, New London Public Schools has decided to close all schools.



All staff and students will participate in teaching and learning through Distance Learning (virtual) programming on Friday, November 6th.