J.F.K. Middle in Southington moves to remote learning for a week, 20 staff members involved in COVID-19 self-quarantine

The Superintendent says not enough staff are available to conduct in-person instruction. The remote learning mode is in effect until Wednesday October 28.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — School district officials say they have been notified of another another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Southington Public Schools community -- this time at J.F.K. Middle School.

All close contacts of the individual were notified Tuesday and told to quarantine for 14-days, as recommended by the CDC.

According to Superintendent Tim Connellan, there are approximately 20 staff members involved in the self-quarantine.

Consequently, J.F.K. Middle School will operate on a full remote learning schedule starting Wednesday, October 21 through Wednesday October 28.

Connellan says it would not be possible to open school safely for in-person instruction since the school will not have enough staff available.

However, All JFK staff members who are not in self-quarantine are expected to report and conduct remote instruction from the school building.

The school district anticipates a return to in-person instruction at JFK on Thursday October 29.

JFK's administration will communicate with families and staff regarding technology for remote learning.

Southington Public Schools is also working with local health officials to conduct contact tracing at Southington High School.