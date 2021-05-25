Judge upholds mask requirement in Connecticut schools

Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher in Hartford released his ruling Monday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A judge has upheld Connecticut’s requirement that children wear masks in schools, rejecting a challenge by some parents who say mask-wearing can be harmful and education officials exceeded their authority.

The decision came in a lawsuit filed by the CT Freedom Alliance and several parents and their children.

The CT Freedom Alliance says it will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

It says masks can cause children to develop nasal infections, breathing problems, and other conditions. State officials say they are following federal guidelines and masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

