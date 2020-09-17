Litchfield Public Schools in-person classes canceled for Friday

In a letter to the Litchfield Community, the administration said several students had "prolonged exposure" with a positive case of COVID-19

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — All of Litchfield Public schools are moving to virtual learning Friday after several students came in contact with COVID-19.

In a letter to the Litchfield Community, the administration said several students from several schools, went to a party last weekend and had "prolonged exposure" with a positive case of COVID-19.

The administration is working with Torrington Area Health District and have begun contact tracing and quarantining the individuals.

The letter continues by saying that due to the complex nature of the incident, all of the public schools in Litchfield will be remote learning for Friday, September 18.

All of the Litchfield public schools will be deep cleaned.

"The decision to change the learning phase is not an easy one but the safest with all current information. With so many variables (multiple grade levels, classrooms, and transportation) we must be vigilant to contain any possible community spread. ," said the administration in a written statement.