An inside look of the first day of school at a Meriden elementary

MERIDEN, Conn. — Thursday was the first day of school for students in Meriden, and Lt Governor Susan Bysiewicz toured Hanover Elementary school today to observe their health and safety plans in action.

The effort to keep students faculty and staff healthy and safe at Meriden schools begins with face masks and distancing.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Benigni said, “our simple rule is, if you can’t be six feet apart, you’re in a mask.”

But masks and distancing are just the beginning.

From reduced capacity and grab and go breakfast in the cafeteria, to plexiglass shields surrounding teachers in classrooms, to kids taking periodic mask breaks outside, the list of safety measures here at Hanover elementary is exhaustive.

Hanover Principal Jennifer Kelley said it was hard work, but she had a great team.

“The teachers really rose to the occasion,” she said.

35 percent of Hanover families chose to continue remote learning at home.

“We basically are running two school systems now,” said Benigni. “We’re running an in-person school system and a distance learning school system.”