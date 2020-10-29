Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford to close due to COVID-19

The Wallingford school will be closed starting October 30 and reopen on November 6.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Superintendent Salvatore Menzo announced on Thursday that Lyman Hall High School will be closed due to COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Menzo said the decision was made due to the "impact of recent quarantining of students and staff." The school will be closed from Friday, October 30, to Friday, November 6. Students will follow the distance learning during the closure.

Lunch will still be provided for students at the school each day from 11:15 AM to 12:30 PM in the back parking lot of the cafeteria. Meals will also be available at the HUPCAP on Center Street from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM.

"I know that everyone is working very hard to assist in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 in an effort to maintain the opening of schools; however, the lack of staff to provide in-person instruction, at this time, necessitates the closing of Lyman Hall High School. Administration has worked tirelessly to keep students in school, but unfortunately, we are no longer able to fill the open positions for staff as a result of their need to quarantine," said Menzo in a written statement.

According to Connecticut's website, Wallingford is in an orange level COVID-19 daily rate. As of October 29, the town has 10.9 cases per 100K population.