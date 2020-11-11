Majority of CT colleges and university planning to continue with online classes after Thanksgiving break

CONNECTICUT, USA — As positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise for Connecticut, many of its universities and colleges are planning on moving to remote online classes after Thanksgiving break.
FOX61 reached out to multiple CT colleges and universities, all of whom with the exception of West Hartford's St. Joseph University, have planned to have students learn remotely for the rest of the fall semester.
A spokesperson for the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities said the plan for the fall semester was for in-person classes to need and for students to move out after Thanksgiving.
For students at the University of St. Joseph, the residence halls close on Tuesday, November 24 at 6 PM and reopen on Sunday, November 29.
Below is a list of colleges and universities in Connecticut that are going remote for the rest of the semester:
- Connecticut College
- Central Connecticut State University
- Southern Connecticut College
- Albertus Magnus
- Yale
- Quinnipiac University
- Wesleyan University
- University of Hartford
- Trinity College
- Sacred Heart University
- UConn
Multiple schools like UConn, Quinnipiac, and Sacred Heart have had COVID-19 outbreaks within their campuses. Recently UConn had to quarantine students in five dorms due to the virus.