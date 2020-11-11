Majority of CT colleges and university planning to continue with online classes after Thanksgiving break

CT has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate, and deaths, in the last several weeks.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise for Connecticut, many of its universities and colleges are planning on moving to remote online classes after Thanksgiving break.

FOX61 reached out to multiple CT colleges and universities, all of whom with the exception of West Hartford's St. Joseph University, have planned to have students learn remotely for the rest of the fall semester.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities said the plan for the fall semester was for in-person classes to need and for students to move out after Thanksgiving.

For students at the University of St. Joseph, the residence halls close on Tuesday, November 24 at 6 PM and reopen on Sunday, November 29.

Below is a list of colleges and universities in Connecticut that are going remote for the rest of the semester: