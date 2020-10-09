Manchester Middle Academy to close Friday due to COVID-19

The superintended said a student reported "high-risk symptoms" and came in close contact with someone with COVID-19

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Another Connecticut school has canceled classes due to COVID-19, this time in Manchester.

Superintendent of Schools Matt Geary said in a letter Thursday to members in the community a student at the Manchester Middle Academy reported "high-risk symptoms associated with the virus." The student also had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The Manchester Health Department was notified of the risk and decided to close the school on September 11 for a deep clean and disinfecting. The Manchester Public Schools nursing staff and health department are working on contacting people who have may have been exposed.

"We recognize this type of situation may cause concern and raise questions. Please feel free to contact Manchester Public Schools Coordinator of Health Services, Marney Reardon, at 860-647-3324. Thank you, as always, for your support and partnership as we work to keep our students, faculty, and community safe. We will continue to keep you informed of cases and quarantines as they arise," said Geary in a written statement.