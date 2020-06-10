Norwalk Maritime Aquarium to stream educational animal programs in Spanish

"All about Seals" and "All about Sea Turtles" will stream both in October with a Spanish-speaking presenter

Two popular live-streaming educational animal programs will be offered by The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will be presented in Spanish on Oct. 7 and 14.

“All About Seals” will stream in Spanish on Wed., Oct. 7, and “All About Sea Turtles” is set for Wed., Oct. 14. Both will go live at 4:30 p.m. and last for one hour.

The Maritime Aquarium said they had previously offered programs with Spanish closed-captioning, but these two sessions will be the first to be led by a Spanish-speaking educator.

“We’re excited to be able to offer these programs to our Spanish-speaking audience,” said Tom Naiman, the Aquarium’s Director of Education. “With the growing number of Spanish speakers in Norwalk and the region, and with the national – and international – reach of our virtual programs far exceeding our best expectations, we feel it’s important to become multilingual in our offerings.”

During “All About Seals” on Oct. 7, participants will be introduced to The Maritime Aquarium’s five harbor seals and get a keeper's-eye view of a seal feeding and training session. They’ll learn how seals are adapted to living in the marine world – including Long Island Sound – and get a peek at the construction of the Aquarium’s new 150,000-gallon seal exhibit, due to open in April.

On Oct. 14, “All About Sea Turtles” will focus on the Aquarium's loggerhead sea turtle and two green sea turtles. Participants will learn how to identify different sea turtle species, get a behind-the-scenes look at their care in the Aquarium, and discuss ways to keep oceans and beaches safe for sea turtles.

The programs are interactive, with Aquarium educators able to respond to viewer questions.

There’s no set fee for any of the public virtual programs, including the two Spanish-language sessions; just a suggested donation is asked for each.

Capacity is limited.

Advance registration is required so that participants can be emailed a Zoom web link. Only one person needs to register for a family.