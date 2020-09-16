Meriden Raiders football season suspended due to COVID-19

So far, Meriden has seen 44 cases of COVID-19 as of September 15. This opposed to August, where 54 people in total tested positive for the virus.

MERIDEN, Conn. — On Wednesday, the CIAC reaffirmed cancel the high school football season. On the same day, the city of Meriden announced the suspension of one of its teams football season due to COVID-19.

City officials said there were two separate incidents involving the Meriden Raiders football team. One incident called for 27 people to quarantine and in another incident, 35 people quarantined. Many of the people quarantining are school-aged children who are now or have been missing school for 14 days, said city officials.

The Meriden Health Department confirmed Tuesday the high school football player tested positive late last week for the virus and had just finished their contact tracing over the weekend. The student attended the large rally in Hartford September 9 in an effort for the CIAC to reconsider canceling the football season.