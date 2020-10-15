Middletown high school launces new aerospace program, as aerospace manufacturing takes a hit in state

Students are preparing for a future in the cockpit virtually and in reality, with the launch of Middletown High School's aerospace and manufacturing center.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown High School unveiled brand-new aerospace and manufacturing center on Wednesday. The program launched on the heels of hundreds of job cuts at aerospace giant Pratt and Whitney. Although, Governor Lamont said Connecticut will remain the manufacturing center for aerospace.

Students are preparing for a future in the cockpit virtually and in reality, with the launch of Middletown High School's aerospace and manufacturing center.

New labs and classrooms have VR goggles, simulations, and state of the art manufacturing equipment. Students said they are currently working on transforming a defunct aircraft into a working helicopter.

Junior Addison Pina has goals of becoming an aerospace engineer and views this program as a major advantage, like many of his classmates.

“This program and everything in this room, in this building, really does prep me, not only for college, but actually for a future job as well,” Pina said.

“I came here not knowing what to expect and this program was here, and I already learned a lot,” junior Daniella Ikonn said.

Governor Lamont also took a tour of the new facilities Wednesday, just one day after Pratt and Whitney laid off 450 salaried employees in Connecticut. The global aerospace manufacturer said the cuts are due to the loss of commercial business from covid-19.

“Yes there are cycles and covid hasn’t helped, there's no question about that, but I guarantee the manufacturing sector will be strong here for years to come,” Lamont said.