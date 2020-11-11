Milford High Schools to move to distance learning starting on November 16

The Elementary and Middle schools will switch between distancing and in-person learning.

MILFORD, Connecticut — Due to the rising positive COVID-19 cases and an increasing need for staff members to quarantine, Milford has announced its high schools will move to distance learning.

Superintendent Anna Cutaia released a letter to Milford Public School Families Tuesday, saying Milford Public Schools are seeing a rise with COVID-19 cases just like the rest of the country.

"We simply are running out of available adults to be in our schools," Cutaia said in the letter. She added that the Milford Health Department's data from contact tracing shows a majority of the transmissions are happening through social gatherings outside of the schools.

Students in Johnathan Law High School, Joseph A. Foran High School, and The Academy, will begin distance learning starting on November 16 until Friday, January 8, 2021. The shift is to move staff to PK-8 school buildings in an attempt to keep in-person learning going in those schools for as long as possible.