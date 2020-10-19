Montville High School to distance learn until October 29 due to COVID-19

In a letter to Montville family and staff, the superintendent announced a member of the High School community tested positive for COVID-19

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Superintendent of Montville Public Schools, Laurie Pallin, announced on Monday, high school students will go to full distance learning due to COVID-19.

In the letter, Pallin says a member of the High School community tested positive for COVID-19. That person has been told to stay home and isolate for 10 days. They must also be symptoms free for at least 24-hours.

Pallin said the impacted person was involved in an afterschool activity, that included multiple grades and cohorts.

High School students will remain out of school starting October 20 and return to in-person classes on October 29. Students have been instructed to enter their Google Classrooms on Tuesday morning.

High School administration said it spent Monday afternoon contact tracing through interviews with the impacted person and other staff members. The people who were in close contact with the initial person have been contacted and instructed on what to do next.

"We have made the decision to close Montville High School out of an abundance of caution. The vigilance of our staff in enforcing mask wearing and social distancing, combined with our small classes sizes, are effective mitigating strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are also strictly adhering to sanitizing protocols in classrooms, shared spaces, and buses. Please know that we are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff, and we will always err on the side of caution to meet that commitment, " said Pallin in a written statement.