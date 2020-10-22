Montville Schools to be closed for two weeks due to COVID-19

The superintendent says the schools will reopen on November 9. Positive cases have been seen in the Oakdale Elementary School and the High School.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the town, Montville schools will be closed for two weeks.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Laurie Pallin said the administration was told Thursday another person at the Oakdale Elementary School tested positive for the virus. She added the second case has no relation to the first case and there is a community spread in the town impacting the schools. The administration also was told of another positive case at the High School.

While working with the Uncas Health District, Montville schools will be closed for two weeks and will reopen on November 9.

"While we have been working hard to carefully identify, isolate and quarantine only affected students and staff members whenever possible, when faced today with the fact that we would have to close a third school, it has become clear that we need to move to our remote learning plan. As with all cases, we are continuing to conduct contact tracing and notify close contacts of the need to quarantine," said Pallin.

Students have been instructed to enter their Seesaw or Google Classrooms Friday morning. Breakfast and lunch are available for all students during remote learning. The meals can be picked up at the High School, Oakdale Elementary School, and Mohegan Elementary School. For more information on the meals pick-up, click here.

Students and families were urged to practice social distancing during the district closure and discouraged from participating in group events such as sports teams and neighborhood Trick or Treating.