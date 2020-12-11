More COVID-19 cases reported among New Haven school bus drivers

First Student Bus company said it is working with the health department on a reopening action plan and implementing new safety features.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The First Student bus company is working with the health department after it reported 27 COVID-19 cases of its staff including bus drivers, bus aides and administration.

The bus company announced on October 30, it had extended its shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19.

First Student Bus company released a statement regarding the number of cases and the steps they are taking to protect students and employees. in addition to daily bus disinfection and return-to-work policy, the company will also be implementing new cleanliness standards, disinfecting keys, and ongoing randomized COVID-19 testing.

New Haven Schools extended its remote learning back in October due to the city's rising positive COVID-19 cases. Students were originally supposed to return to in-person learning on November 9.

Read First Student's statement below:

"At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety, health and well-being of our students and employees.

